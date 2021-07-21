IPS Officer Tweets About His Love For Jalebi, His Wife's Response Has Netizens In Splits

People often share their personal stories and feelings on social media that ends up going viral, gaining a lot of attention from netizens. In one such post, IPS Officer Dr Sandeep Mittal took to his social media handle and tweeted about his love for the beloved dessert jalebi. He mentioned that although he loves to eat the sweet dish but his wife does not allow him to eat it. The tweet of Mittal has caught the attention of netizens who expressed their views in the comments section.

Love for Jalebi

Taking to Twitter, Mittal shared how "during his childhood days, a huge piece of jalebi would him cost 25 paise. He added that he dreamt of eating 3 to 4 jalebis every day after he grew up and earned. Mittal further revealed that his dream of eating more jalebis could not be fulfilled as his wife does not allow him to eat the sweet", roughly translated in English. He wrote the tweet in Hindi and shared a picture of jalebi. See the post here:

बचपन में २५ पैसे की एक बड़ी जलेबी आती थी। सोचते थे कि बड़े होने के बाद कमाएंगे और रोज़ तीन-चार जलेबी खाया करेंगे। अब कमाने लगे तो बीवी जलेबी खाने नहीं देती। pic.twitter.com/W9pxYWqnVY — Dr. Sandeep Mittal, IPS (@smittal_ips) July 17, 2021

The tweet of the IPS officer not only caught the attention of netizens but also his wife. His wife responded, "You come home today". Since shared, the post has garnered over 26.2K likes and 2279 Retweets. Netizens, took to the comments section to share their views. Some of the users shared hilarious response while others mentioned about their love for the sweet.

आज आप घर आओ.... https://t.co/bBkz1CjoZi — Office of Dr. Richa Mittal🇮🇳 (@drairicha) July 18, 2021

Even if nobody stops, we avoid eating sweet items due to fear of high level sugar while in childhood, there used to be scarcity.



जब दांत थे तब चने नहीं थे, अब चने हैं तो दांत नहीं हैI — anupam Kumar (@anupamK00346280) July 18, 2021

Hay jalebi to hume bhi bahut pasand h pr khane nhi milti — NISHA (@nishadev65) July 18, 2021

Sir aap bhi shayad bachpan mein kabhi Chori kar k biscuit ya mithai khaye ho kabhi, phir shayad daant bhi padi ho?

Aaj bhi waise hi phir se ek baar chori se jalebi kha lijiye. Yakeen maaniye Bhabhiji ki daant bhi mithi lagegi.

Kabhi kabhi meethi nok-jhok hoti rehni chahiye. — MRITYUNJAY SINGH (@MRITYUN15441835) July 17, 2021

🤣🤣🤣 सर आप भी डरे हुए पति हो

Sry — ज्योति ठाकुर👉 आओ हिंदी लिखें✍ (@JyotiTh53324034) July 17, 2021

🤣🤣🤣 — miss kashyap (@misskashyap12a) July 18, 2021

Meanwhile, a netizen shared a heartwarming story about how her father has been supporting her mother as she takes language exams. In the picture, a person using a ruler is seen drawing margins on a sheet. The thoughtful gesture of the man during his wife's examination has touched the hearts of netizens. The user in her post explained that her mother has to appear in language exams this week. She added that her father has been helping her mother during the exams by drawing margins on her answer sheet every day. She further mentioned that her father also readies her pencil box for exams. "Small acts of service = best love language", concluded the daughter in her caption.

Mum has language exams this week and dad spends every morning margining her answer sheets and getting her 'pencil box' ready. Small acts of service = best love language don't @ me pic.twitter.com/8xlG96qRPv — Atulaa (@atulaak) July 2, 2021

