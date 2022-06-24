IPS Officer's Post On Wheelchair-bound Delivery Person Inspires Netizens; See

The Internet has become a treasure-trove of posts and videos that show strong determination and firm grit in people while they try to achieve their goals. No denying the fact that with strong determination one can accomplish anything in life. As of now, an IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared about a wheelchair-bound person working as a delivery man.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, IPS officer Dipanshu wrote, "Meet Ganesh Murugan, India's first wheelchair food delivery boy. He delivers food in his wheelchair. Chennai's Ganesh Murugan found a way out without compromising on circumstances and took the path of self-reliance. He is an inspiration to all those who give up instead of fighting with difficulties (translated from Hindi)".

मिलिए भारत के पहले व्हीलचेयर फूड डिलीवरी बॉय गणेश मुरुगन से.वे अपनी व्हीलचेयर पर फ़ूड डिलीवरी करते है.

चेन्नई के दिव्यांग गणेश मुरुगन ने परिस्थितियों से समझौता किए बगैर रास्ता निकाला और आत्मनिर्भरता की राह थामी.वे उन सभी के लिए प्रेरणा हैं जो मुसीबतों से लड़ने की जगह झुक जाते हैं pic.twitter.com/Y4QWR49JJg — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) June 21, 2022

Further, he wrote, “His exclusive wheelchair has been designed by a start-up at IIT Madras. The two-in-one motorized wheelchair can be detached at the press of a button and the rear part turns into a simple wheelchair as well. We have to resolve to tackle the challenges and then the paths themselves begin to form". He added that the start-up had made 1300 wheelchairs till now and the specially designed wheelchair works for 25 km while it takes 4 hours to get fully charged.

Netizens call post 'inspiring'

The post has gained traction on the internet and garnered around 951 likes accompanied by several retweets and comments. The post has also prompted many to express their views, "Hats Off (translated from Hindi Sic)", a user wrote. A second user commented, "Hats off to Zomato as well". A third user wrote, "Inspiring (translated from Hindi Sic)".

प्रेरणादायक है। — Rajeev Singh (@RajeevS44786861) June 22, 2022

Hats off to Zomato as well. — देहाती। (@DehaatiHain) June 22, 2022

Prerak. — ANURAG MARWARI (@MarwariDelhi) June 22, 2022

(Image: @ipskabra/Twitter)