Iranian Girl Leaves Indians In Awe As She Plays 'Jana Gana Mana' On Santoor; Watch Video

As Indians are celebrating Independence Day with lots of zeal and zest on Sunday, a video of an Iranian girl playing India’s National Anthem "Jana Gana Mana..." on a santoor is going massively viral on social media and winning the hearts of people. The short clip was shared by Child Prodigy Awards on Instagram showing 13-year-old Tara Ghahremani playing a beautiful rendition of the anthem. "Happy Independence Day 2021. Wishes from the Incredibly Talented Santoor Prodigy, @tara.santoor, on the occasion of #75thIndependenceDay of India,” Global Child Prodigy Awards said in the caption of their post.

Before playing the anthem on the santoor, Tara, who hails from Tehran, also greeted Indians saying, "Namaste! Wishing my Indian friends a very happy 75th Independence Day. With best regards, from Iran."

Check out the video here:

The video was an instant hit as soon as it was shared on social media with millions of views and likes. A number of users applauded the girl for her talent. The Embassy of India in Iran also shared Tara's video on Twitter and captioned, "Young Iranian artist, Tara Ghahremani gives soulful santoor rendition of Flag of India National Anthem, on the eve of 75th Independence Day #AmritMahotsav [sic]." Applauding the girl one of the users wrote, "Getting goosebumps hearing to a 13-year-old Iranian girl playing Indian National Anthem on santoor. A really proud moment for us. Happy 75th Independence Day. Jai Hind [sic], while another comment read, "Great rendition of our National Anthem.

Young Iranian artist, Tara Ghahremani gives soulful santoor rendition of 🇮🇳 National Anthem, on the eve of 75th Independence Day #AmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 @AmritMahotsav @MEAIndia @iccr_hq pic.twitter.com/YwrnnkbOBL — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) August 14, 2021

Getting goosebumps hearing to a 13 year old Iranian girl playing Indian National Anthem on santoor. A really proud moment for us. Happy 75th Independence Day. Jai Hind — Nikesh Lathia (@Dynamic_Nike) August 15, 2021

Tara won Global Child Prodigy Awards in 2020

However, this is not the first time that the girl has mesmerised Indians with her sweet rendition of the national anthem. Tara has also played the national anthem of her santoor for Republic Day. It is worth mentioning here that Tara is quite a famous musician. She had won the coveted Global Child Prodigy Awards in the ‘Musician’ category last year and was also among the top 15 Child Prodigies of the year. She has also reportedly managed to gain international fame for playing the Santoor beautifully. Besides, she also composes her own renditions and uploads videos on her YouTube channel and Instagram handle.

Image Credits: Tara Santoor/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.