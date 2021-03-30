Iranian Woman Dances To Iconic Song From 'Sholay' Movie: Watch

Indian cinema has been acknowledged worldwide on various occasions, especially Bollywood songs have a huge fan following. A recently shared video is proof of it where an Iranian woman can be seen dancing to an iconic Hindi song. The woman was grooving to the beats of Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan song from the 1975 film Sholay. In the video, people were acting out different characters from the movie such as Basanti, Veeru, Sambha, Gabbar. The video has gone viral on social media and has caught attention.

Iranian woman dancing to Bollywood song

The clip was shared by a user named Sheri Happy on Twitter and netizens are loving the video. The video starts with the woman in Basanti character, which was originally played by veteran actor Hema Malini. She starts dancing to the song. While she dances, two men playing Gabbar and Sambha, holding guns, stood there. The person who was playing the character of Veeru was standing in the background with his hands tied. Veeru was originally played by legendary actor Dharmendra.

The videos have gathered likes and comments from netizens. One user wrote, "Wherever u go u'll find the Bollywood craze among foreigners". Another individual wrote, "This Basanti truly nailed it." "And the Oscar goes to Captive Dharmendra", wrote another individual.

BeautifulðŸ˜ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»ðŸ‘ŒðŸ» — mrinal bose (@mrinalcop) March 29, 2021

Loved Gabbar's acting in part 2 ðŸ˜‚ — Sir Qooba (@YaqubImmegret) March 29, 2021

Love the Irani Gabbar ðŸ˜ƒ — Arunava Mandal (@MandalArunava) March 29, 2021

ðŸ˜‚These people are amazing — Sniper (@being_sentinel) March 28, 2021

Too good, even better than original Basanti. — Arvind Vishwakarma ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ArvindVishwak10) March 29, 2021

Uff the dramaðŸ˜‚Basanti is superðŸ˜ðŸ˜ — Andolanjeevi à¦¸à¦¾à¦‡à¦²à§€à¦¨à¦¾/Saileena/‏Ø³ÛŒÙ„ÛŒÙ†Ø§/à¨¸à©ˆà¨²à©€à¨¨à¨¾ (@saileenas) March 28, 2021

Wherever u go u'll find the Bollywood craze among foreigners — ðŸ…¿ï¸ðŸ…°ï¸®ï¸Vâ„¹ï¸ ðŸ¦‹ (@i_am_golumolu) March 29, 2021

This dance video does remind us of a US man Ricky Pond, who is also known for his dance covers on various Indian songs. Recently, he shared a video while dancing to a peppy number Chammak Challo with his wife Roxanne. Wearing kurta-pyjama, Pond has left the internet swayed.

(Image Credits: Sheri_happy Twitter)