A peculiar sea creature has become a point of discussion on social media. A viral image of the creature has baffled a section of the internet. The photo features a long, thin, grey animal found washed up on a beach in Ireland.

The picture was posted by a Reddit user last week. “Can anyone help me identify this sea creature? Just found it washed up on a beach in Ireland,” read the caption on the post by the person who found it. Take a look at this mysterious sea creature:

'Forbidden churro', Netizens react

The image has left the internet divided as responses continue to flood in. The post accumulated several upvotes accompanied by comments.

A Reddit user wrote, “Needlefish, was a needlefish. Those things stink like all get out when they're alive". Some comments were hilarious as a Reddit user joked “forbidden churro”, comparing the long elongated creature with a snack. One person wrote, “I wonder if this wasn't attached to a stingray".

There was a user who claimed that the creature could be a “greater pipefish (Syngnathus acus)”. The person who originally posted the image seemed satisfied by the response, "You're right! Just looked that up and it looks identical. Thanks for your help. I don't know much about marine biology and really appreciate it,” he said in the comments.

Pipefishes or pipe-fish (Syngnathinae) are a subfamily of small fishes, which, together with the seahorses and seadragons, form the family Syngnathidae. Pipefish look like straight-bodied seahorses with tiny mouths. The name is derived from the peculiar form of the snout, which is like a long tube, ending in a narrow and smallmouth that opens upwards and is toothless.