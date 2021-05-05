Irish President's Dog Steals Limelight As He Begs For Attention During Live Interview

A behind-the-scenes video of the President of Ireland’s dog interrupting his address to demand attention has taken the internet by storm. President Michael D Higgins was delivering a tribute to actor Tom Hickey when his Bernese mountain dog Misneach walked up and sat by his side, begging for attention. The Irish President’s seven-month-old puppy stole the limelight as Higgins spoke to broadcaster RTE.

In the clip, Misneach is seen playfully biting the president’s hand and pawing his legs in a bid to get attention. Despite the dog’s persistence, President Higgins continued with his address. He, however, calmly patted and stroked the pooch, and also offered his hand for him to play with. The adorable moment was shared on the president’s official Tiktok page and soon it also made its way to other social media platforms.

The President of Ireland's Bernese would like pats now, Good Boi is unconcerned about the cameras @PresidentIRL pic.twitter.com/UP3zVh3ase — WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) May 3, 2021

Netizens in awe

Since shared, the video has been re-shared several times. While some users wrote, “Very clear that this dog is completely in love with his owner,” others added, “Such a genuine and natural relationship between the two of them”. “Don't you just love our President. He's a class act to be sure. Also the dog is fabulous,” wrote third. “Ah he is one in a million. I might live abroad but love president Michael D. He's a left-wing poetic politician. Best combo,” added fourth.

Can we have a referendum on changing the term limit for @PresidentIRL ? I’m convinced by the man but the dog has sealed it. — Paul (@drpaul83) May 3, 2021

While I love my @POTUS, I think @PresidentIRL Michael Higgins sets the bar for class acts. — Milton Brown (@lvgeographer) May 3, 2021

Simply wonderful. That probably says more about our wonderful President than , well you know what I mean, feel free to add an appropriate analogy. — Paul Harrington (@paulharro) May 4, 2021

Aww you can tell he is a beautiful human just by how his dog #Misneach adores @PresidentIRL How lucky are we as a nation to have such a wonderful #president ðŸ˜ðŸ¶ðŸ˜‡ — Marina (@Marinasophia2) May 3, 2021

We are so lucky to have this man as our President. If a man loves his dogs and they clearly love him that’s enough in my book — Ken (@kenthinblueline) May 3, 2021

This is just fabulous @kirstiebreen ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — Thomas Niblock (@thomasniblock) May 4, 2021

The Irish President has two Bernese mountain dogs, Misneach and Bród. according to Daily Mail, previously Higgins also had another named Síoda, who sadly died last year following a short illness. The President has had Bernese mountain dogs for more than 19 years, and each morning his pets reportedly accompany him on his walk through the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin.

Meanwhile, last year as well the Irish President was interrupted by his dog during an event. A video of Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins giving a belly rub to his dog had taken the internet by storm. Higgins was reportedly at a Women's Day reception when his dog interrupted the event for an urgent belly rub. In the video, one could see the Bernese mountain dog named Brod wandering around the venue before finding his owner. While Higgins was enjoying a musical performance, Brod lay on his back and got his belly rubbed.

(Image: Twitter)