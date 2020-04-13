Is Ambedkar Jayanti A Holiday Across The Country? Read To Find Out

Every year, April 14 is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti to commemorate the contributions of Dr B. R. Ambedkar who is also one of the architects of the Constitution of India. Also popularly referred to a Babasaheb Ambedkar, B.R. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, and since 2015, this day is observed as an official public holiday in several states across India.

Is Ambedkar Jayanti a nationwide holiday?

Ambedkar Jayanti is not just celebrated in India, but across the whole world. On this day, various processions are carried out by Babasaheb Ambedkar's followers at Chaitya Bhoomi, Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi, Nagpur. Top political leaders including Prime Minister and President pay homage to the social rights' activist.

Across the country, this day is observed as an official holiday in many states excluding private institutions and organizations. However, all the central government offices, including industrial establishment throughout India will remain shut. Furthermore, there are several states wherein Ambedkar Jayanti is not observed as an official holiday. Find out the names of those states below:

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Chhatisgarh

Daman and Diu

Delhi

Lakshadweep

Manipur

Mizoram

Nagaland

Tripura

People celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti by worshipping Babasaheb's statues with garlands to pay their respect to the social rights' activist. The United Nations also observed Ambedkar Jayanti in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Various cultural events and discussions regarding Ambedkar’s journey are some common practices held on this day.

