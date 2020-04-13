The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Is Ambedkar Jayanti A Holiday Across The Country? Read To Find Out

What’s Viral

'Is Ambedkar Jayanti a holiday across the country?' is a common question that arises in a lot of people's minds. Read to find out if it is a nationwide holiday.

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
is ambedkar jayanti a holiday

Every year, April 14 is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti to commemorate the contributions of Dr B. R. Ambedkar who is also one of the architects of the Constitution of India. Also popularly referred to a Babasaheb Ambedkar, B.R. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, and since 2015, this day is observed as an official public holiday in several states across India. 

Also Read | 'Ek Desh Ek Awaaz' Initiative To Honour Babasaheb Ambedkar On His Birth Anniversary

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by pixel films ans photography (@pixel_films_and_photography) on

Also Read | Nadda Asks BJP Members To Distribute Ration Kits, Masks On Ambedkar Jayanti

Is Ambedkar Jayanti a nationwide holiday?

Ambedkar Jayanti is not just celebrated in India, but across the whole world. On this day, various processions are carried out by Babasaheb Ambedkar's followers at Chaitya Bhoomi, Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi, Nagpur. Top political leaders including Prime Minister and President pay homage to the social rights' activist. 

Across the country, this day is observed as an official holiday in many states excluding private institutions and organizations. However, all the central government offices, including industrial establishment throughout India will remain shut. Furthermore, there are several states wherein Ambedkar Jayanti is not observed as an official holiday. Find out the names of those states below:

  • Arunachal Pradesh
  • Assam
  • Chhatisgarh
  • Daman and Diu
  • Delhi
  • Lakshadweep
  • Manipur
  • Mizoram
  • Nagaland
  • Tripura

Also Read | Nadda Asks Party Members To Distribute Ration Kits, Masks On Ambedkar Jayanti

People celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti by worshipping Babasaheb's statues with garlands to pay their respect to the social rights' activist. The United Nations also observed Ambedkar Jayanti in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Various cultural events and discussions regarding Ambedkar’s journey are some common practices held on this day.

People celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti by worshipping Babasaheb's statues with garlands to pay their respect to the social rights' activist. The United Nations also observed Ambedkar Jayanti in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Various cultural events and discussions regarding Ambedkar’s journey are some common practices held on this day.

Also Read | Centre Notifies Covid Lockdown-ender April 14 As 'Closed Holiday', For Ambedkar's Birthday

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Supreme Court
SC REFUSES TO GAG MEDIA ON MARKAZ
Karnataka
BJP MIN IN POOL PARTY AMID COVID
Kerala
KERALA CM ON RECOVERED CASES
Shahid Afridi
SHAHID AFRIDI 'SHOCKED'
Karnataka
K'TAKA EXTENDS QUARANTINE PERIOD
Tabilighi Jamaat
ASSAM POLICE NAB 4 MARKAZ ATTENDEES