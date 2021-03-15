Last Updated:

Is MetaKovan Indian? Man Who Bought Beeple's $70 Million Digital Artwork Speaks In Tamil

If the latest reports are to be believed, MetaKovan may be an Indian man of Tamil descent who is currently residing in Singapore.

MetaKovan

Ever since digital artist Beeple’s artwork has been sold for $70 million to a person who goes by the name MetaKovan, social media is abuzz with guesses as people are trying to unravel the mystery behind the buyer. If the latest reports are to be believed, MetaKovan may be an Indian of Tamil descent who is currently residing in Singapore. Metakovan, who recently joined a Clubhouse chat with the Good Time Show host Sriram Krishnan, revealed that his pseudonym in Tamil means “King of Meta” and also talked to the host in Tamil language for a while. 

So, MetaKovan could very well be a non-resident Indian who lives in Singapore. As soon as Indians on social media discovered the short audio clip from the Good Time Show, they started flooding Twitter with messages expressing a ton of excitement. One user pointed out how MetaKovan quoted sacred verses from the Tamil language, claiming he is definitely an Indian. 

Why MetaKovan bought the artwork?

MetaKovan is the founder of Metapurse, the main investment fund behind the development of NFT or Non-Fungible Tokens. NFT is used to create objects digitally and guarantee their authenticity, which can be then sold for money or cryptocurrency. The latest artwork by Beeple, which was sold for about $70 million by Christie’s, is also the first artwork to be sold for cryptocurrency by the auction house, in this case, Ether. 

MetaKovan had opened Metapurse in 2017 with his partner Twobadour, who also goes by a pseudonym and keeps his original identity a secret. The might-be Indian crypto investor bought the painting in an auction and will likely display it in one of the three virtual museums that he opened in January 2020. What makes Beeple’s latest digital artwork so expensive is that it was created in the course of 13 and a half years as the artist made the collage using one picture every day for 5,000 days.

 

 

