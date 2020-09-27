Is This What Alexander The Great Looked Like? Dutch Artist Uses AI To Recreate His Face

An artist from the Netherlands created a 'photograph' of Alexander the Great using artificial intelligence. Bas Uterwijk, a professional photographer for the last 14 years with a background in Computer Generated Images (CGI) and special effects used the AI software Artbreeder to create the picture of Alexander the Great and showed the world what he could have looked like when he was alive.

Uterwijk has used the software, which utilizes a neural network trained on photographs and paintings of thousands of human faces, to create several fictional and historical figures such as Queen Of England Elizabeth I, Napoleon, Caligula, David Bowie, and George Washington. Uterwijk shared the picture of Alexander the Great on Instagram and captioned it with a quote by the ancient Greek ruler himself, "I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion."

Who was Alexander the Great?

Alexander the Great ruled the Greek kingdom of Macedon from 336 to 323 BC and was known for his military campaign and for leading one of the largest empires of that time. Alexander was born on July 20 or 21 in 356 BC and was thought by the great philosopher Aristotle until age 16. Alexander invaded Persia, India, northeast Africa and remained undefeated in battle throughout his reign to become one of the greatest military commanders of all time.

