Israel: Residents Place Extra Food In Fridges Installed Throughout Cities To Feed Needy

Constant lockdowns and recession due to coronavirus pandemic have widened the social-economic gap, with millions of people battling poverty and hunger. Recently, the head of the United Nations Food agency warned that the world was on brink of a hunger pandemic. However, the residents of Israel have come up with a compassionate and intelligent solution.

The 'fridge'

According to a tweet by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, residents in Jerusalem have installed fridges at various locations. Local vendors, use this fridge to donate all the leftover food at the end of each day, which is then picked up the by the needy. Calling it an "incredible initiative" to prevent food waste, the ministry in the tweet also revealed that currently the fridges have been installed not only in the capital but other cities as well.

Photographs of 'the fridge' are now doing rounds of the internet after being shared by the ministry on Twitter. Just within an hour they have already received over nearly 400 likes and 127 retweets. Meanwhile, netizens have lauded the initiative and demanded simliar things to be done in their native lands as well.

We're not crying, you're crying.



We ❤️ this incredible initiative by Jerusalem's young residents to feed the needy and prevent food waste.



Local vendors donate extra food at the end of each day which is then placed in fridges throughout Israeli cities.



📸המקרר/The Fridge pic.twitter.com/EQHJ08Mma5 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 10, 2020

This comes as World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley told the UN Security Council, last month, that even before COVID-19 became an issue he was telling world leaders that “2020 would be facing the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.” That’s because of wars, locust swarms in Africa, natural disasters and economic crises.

Beasley said 821 million people go to bed hungry every night all over the world, 135 million more people are facing “crisis levels of hunger or worse” and a new World Food Program analysis shows that as a result of COVID-19 an additional 130 million people “could be pushed to the brink of starvation by the end of 2020.”

