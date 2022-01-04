Israeli Photographer Captures Starlings Assuming Shape Of Spoon While Flying; See Pics

In what can be termed a photographic marvel, an Israeli wildlife photographer Albert Keshet has captured a flock of birds flying, forming the shape of a spoon filled with sugar. He captured the image when around thousands of starlings were flying together in the same direction in clusters. Notably, the process of starlings flying together is called a murmuration. Keshet has taken images of birds in Jordan Valley and shared them on social media, which in no time, went viral.

Albert Keshet took the picture of what looked like a spoon bending when he was embarking on an early morning excursion in the northern Jordan Valley. He had planned to take images of wild plants and birds during the morning excursion. Speaking to BBC, Albert Keshet revealed that he was trying to find birds when he spotted the flock of starlings.

Albert Keshet captures flock of birds forming shape of a spoon

Albert Keshet revealed that he had to stay at the spot for around five to six hours to capture pictures of birds. The Israeli photographer added that at one point, the birds tried to move towards the sky and “began the dance of starlings”, as per the BBC News report. He added that in five seconds, the starlings formed the shape of a spoon and changed it to a bent spoon and mentioned that it appeared like Uri Geller. He insisted that in his ten years of photography career, this was one of the “most amazing pictures of starlings” that he has ever captured.

Picture captures attention of Uri Geller

After Keshet shared pictures of the amazing capture on the photosharing platform, they garnered the attention of netizens in no time and Uri Geller, who is well known for spoon bending and other illusions. He shared the picture on Instagram alongside the caption, "Hi friends This is a phenomenal photo by nature photographer Albert Keshet who captured a group of starlings that twist, turn, swoop and swirl across the sky in beautiful shape of a bent 🥄 with a spoonful of sugar. What a natural gift for my birthday. Thanks Albert."

Image: Instagram/@albertkeshet