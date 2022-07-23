Last Updated:

Italian Duo Breaks Guinness World Record For Fastest Tyre-change On Moving Car

Guinness World Records have shared the video of the record on social media, which shows two Italian men changing a tyre on a moving vehicle in less than 2 mins.

Italy

People on the internet come up with unique skills and many have even entered Guinness World Records. As of now, two Italian men broke a world record by changing a tyre on a moving vehicle during Lo Show Dei Record. Guinness World Records have shared the video of the record on social media. 

Driver Manuel Zoldan and tyre-changer Gianluca Folco set the record for the fastest time to change a wheel on a car while driving after they achieved the feat in 1 minute and 17 seconds on the sets of the Guinness World Records show in Italy. A viral video shows Manuel driving the car onto a ramp that flipped the vehicle onto two wheels. This is where Gianluca came in and rapidly changed the tyre by hanging out of the window while the car was moving. The video was shared on YouTube by Guinness World Records.

 

With their Guinness World Record-breaking time of 1 minute, 17 seconds, Driver Manuel Zoldan and tyre-changer Gianluca Folco have taken 13 seconds off the previous best record of 1 minute and 30 seconds. The video of the swashbuckling record has been doing rounds on the internet. The video has garnered around 51.8K views accompanied by severasl likes and comments. 

