Italian Hospital Worker Skipped Work For 15 Years But Still Received Salary Of Rs 4 Crore

A health department employee in Italy has been accused of skipping work for 15 years. The man had stopped coming to the office in 2005 but was reportedly paid salary amounting to total of 5,38,000 euros. As per local reports, Salvatore Scumace now aged 67 faces charges of forgery and abuse of office.

According to the reports, six managers at the hospital are being investigated in connection with the matter. The employee was assigned duty in a hospital in 2005 but at this point, he stopped going to work. The Italian police have accused him of threatening the hospital director of filing a disciplinary report against him. Scumace's absence in the office remained unchecked after the director retired as the successor did not notice the absence. The employee without coming to work continued to draw a salary from the government.

According to the police, the suspect was officially hired in 2005 in the fire safety department of the Pugliese-Ciaccio public hospital in Catanzaro and earned a 538,000 euros salary over the following 15 years. They further said that they cross-verified work schedules, cell phone records and testimony from fellow hospital workers to investigate his attendance. The police is investigating other hospital employees and executives who have been charged alongside the main accused.

The Italian government in 2016 had taken strict measures after several police investigations revealed widespread absenteeism was in the public sector. Police used secret surveillance cameras to check 35 employees at Sanremo’s town hall who had been cheating the attendance timing machine for at least two years, reported the Guardian. The wives of two of the employees were caught using their husband’s employee cards to clock on for them. Some other employees clocked in before time for doing other activities.

