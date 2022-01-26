Italian Man Tries Samosa For The First Time, Netizens Call His Reaction 'epic'; Watch

Samosa is among the loved snacks in India and when someone tries the snack for the first time, their emotions will most likely remain with them forever. Recently, an Italian man tried samosa for the first time and his reaction has gone viral on the internet. A video of the Italian's man's reaction has been shared on Instagram by an Indian Italian couple named Amit and Ambra. The video showcases Ambra's father trying the samosa for the first time.

In the video, the Italian man added a little bit of green chutney on the samosa with a spoon. He took the first bite and appeared to have liked the snack. After eating the samosa, the man immediately indulged into a small happy dance. The text appearing on the video reads, "When Italian GF father tries samosa for the first time." The user has added the O Antavaa song from the movie Pushpa: The Rise to the clip.

Watch the video here:

Netizens call Italian man's reaction 'epic'

The video, since being posted, on the photosharing site has garnered over 25,000 likes and several reactions. The Italian man's reaction to the samosa has attracted the attention of social media users. One user commented, "This is the epic reaction I've ever seen by someone. (sic)" Another user wrote, "take him to taste gol gappa. (sic)" A third user commented, "Waaow samosa fan it seems. (sic)" Check out some more reactions below:

Nigerian man tries Indian cuisine for the first time

In a similar incident, a video went viral on social media where a Nigerian man tried Indian cuisine for the first time. In the video, a woman introduced her Nigerian husband, who tried Indian food for the first time. The footage went on to show the man was eating the food, and after having a bite, he was completely blown away by the taste.

His reaction to the dish caught the attention of netizens. He liked the food so much that he took some home. The video was shared on Instagram from the account 'lingandlamb' alongside the caption, “𝐇𝐔𝐁𝐁𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐘 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐃!!! Indian food test… is it a HIT or a MISS?! (sic)”

(Image: @indian_italian_couple/Instagram)