Italian Police Seize 100 Kgs Of Sand, Shell And Rocks Souvenirs From Tourists

Scores of tourists have been slapped hefty fines for pilfering roughly 100 kilograms (220pounds) of sand, beach rocks and seashells from Sardinia’s pristine beaches. Sardinia, an isle located 473 kilometres off the Italian coast is famous for its clear, pristine beaches which attract thousands of tourists annually. A 2017 law makes it illegal for visitors to take anything from beaches on the island.

According to the Associated Press, customs officials on the Mediterranean island slapped fines amounting to 3000 euros to 41 people, who in recent days tried to escape the island with roughly 100 kgs of sand and other natural items. All the items were reported to have been captured from the airport and seaports. Later, LaPresse news agency reported that in some cases, the tourists had put them up for sale online, indirectly feeding a market of underground illegal trade of such souvenirs.

Sand Theft

Sand theft is pretty common in Sardinia and the situation is the same at various other beaches of Italy and Hawaii. All the stolen items usually go to online portals where they are bought at skyrocketing prices. Back in the year 2017, a famous e-commerce website took down several of its products as they were made using sand that was stolen from various Hawaiian beaches.

Meanwhile, in Budelli, another Italian island, tourists have been banned from walking on the island’s pink beach, from where the sand was often pilfered. They are also, barred from swimming in the sea. However, they welcomed for day trips and are also permitted to walk along a path behind the beach.

Previous Thefts in Sardinia

In September 2020, a French tourist was ordered to pay a 1,000 euro fine after attempting to fly out of Sardinia with more than four pounds of local sand in his luggage. In a similar attempt of burglary in 2019, a French couple was caught with 14 plastic bottles containing around 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of white sand in their car as they waited for a ferry to escape the Italian island. They were threatened with jail time in the aftermath.

