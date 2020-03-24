The Debate
The Debate
Italian Priest Leaves Filters On During Live Broadcast Of Mass, Netizens In Splits

What’s Viral

An Italy priest’s decision to live-stream a mass went awry when he accidentally kept the filters on during Facebook Live and had the internet in splits.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Italian priest

Amid grim situation in Italy due to coronavirus, a priest’s decision to live-stream a mass had the internet in splits since he accidentally kept the filters on during Facebook Live. According to local media reports, the priest is from the Parish of Saints Peter and Benedict of Polla, in the province of Salerno.

Read: Germany: Virus Patients Arrive From Italy For Treatment

Read: Italy Records Smaller Increase In Virus Cases For 2nd Day

Fedora, sunglasses

As soon as the priest started the Facebook Live, the priest was seen with the filters of a futuristic illuminated helmet, a fedora and sunglasses during the ceremony. People participating in the virtual mass broke into laughter and the video has gone viral on the internet since then. While many appreciated the priest for trying to hold a congregation in spite of his possible lack of technological know-how, some netizens doubted that he did it intentionally to lighten up the mood.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Sends Her Prayers For 'Amore' Italy In This Picture With Saif

Read: 95-year-old Becomes Oldest Woman In Italy To Recover From Coronavirus

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
