Italian Priest Leaves Filters On During Live Broadcast Of Mass, Netizens In Splits

Amid grim situation in Italy due to coronavirus, a priest’s decision to live-stream a mass had the internet in splits since he accidentally kept the filters on during Facebook Live. According to local media reports, the priest is from the Parish of Saints Peter and Benedict of Polla, in the province of Salerno.

In Italy today, a priest decided to live-stream a mass due to COVID-19. Unfortunately he activated the video filters by mistake. pic.twitter.com/zu2qwAlCyT — Gavin Shoebridge (@KiwiEV) March 24, 2020

Fedora, sunglasses

As soon as the priest started the Facebook Live, the priest was seen with the filters of a futuristic illuminated helmet, a fedora and sunglasses during the ceremony. People participating in the virtual mass broke into laughter and the video has gone viral on the internet since then. While many appreciated the priest for trying to hold a congregation in spite of his possible lack of technological know-how, some netizens doubted that he did it intentionally to lighten up the mood.

I love this so much. I’m not a churchgoer, but I appreciate the effort they’re making for their congregation, despite the fact that they might be technically challenged. — Annelies Lindemans 🇳🇱#ChadIsBack (@o2bdutch) March 24, 2020

I woke up my wife to watch this, she has had to blow her nose twice from laughing so hard... My throat hurts so much. I can't go into our bedroom, I am still giggling and am afraid to wake up our 5 week old son. 😂😂😂😅😅 — Matthew ⏩Techie (@Matthew38756667) March 24, 2020

You sure he did this 'by mistake'?? Perhaps his wee way of lightening a dark time for his parishoners... 😂😂 Whatever, I do take my hat off to the chap who was trying to make his parishioners feel less alone and still part of a community... 👍🙂👍 — Tarisgal (@tarisgal42) March 24, 2020

Nah. It was meant to be. Gave us all a smile — Michell🎶 (@MichellBasler) March 24, 2020

