Italian Renaissance Painter Raphael's Face Reconstructed In 3D To Solve Tomb Mystery

Art experts at Rome's Tor Vergata University have attempted a 3D reconstruction of celebrated Italian Renaissance painter Raphael's face. As per reports, the university scholars have solved the age-old mystery over his final resting place and found that he was buried in Pantheon in Rome.

One of the Renaissance's greatest artists alongside Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael passed away in 1520 at the age of 37. As per reports, a red rose graces his burial ground in Pantheon throughout the year. His body was reportedly exhumed in the 19th century, at which point a plaster cast of his skull was designed, but the experts were not sure if the remains actually belonged to the Italian painter.

3D reconstruction

As per reports, the site contained several other skeletons, most of which were identified as belonging to the artist's students. Earlier, the Italian Society of Internal Medicine (Simi) had published a study wherein researchers detailed on reconstructing the circumstances surrounding Raphael's death.

After ruling out prior theories of malaria, typhoid and syphilis, researchers concluded that the Italian painter was probably suffering from pneumonia and died of 'bloodletting' -- the medieval practice of withdrawing blood as a treatment for infections.

As per the reports, the university team made a 3D reconstruction of the plaster cast as Rome commemorated the 500th anniversary of the artist's death this year.

Molecular biology experts are reported to have found a reasonable match with the Raphael imagined in pictures by different craftsmen in the period, just as the craftsman's self-portraits. Researchers added that there is strong evidence for the first time that the skeleton exhumed in 1833 belongs to Raffaello Sanzio.

A 3D-reconstruction captures about 80 percent of his original face but there's no doubt about the result. According to the reports, it does not look similar to the students that are buried there and it would be too much of a coincidence for a stranger to look so similar.

A project to re-exhume the body this year is reported to have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but if it is allowed to resumes it would be interested in seeing how faithful the artist was to his real self.

