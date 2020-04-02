The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Inspirational': Italians Hang Baskets From Balconies For Homeless Amid COVID-19 Crisis

What’s Viral

The “supportive basket” is a tradition for Italians to help hungry and needy, and seek assistance for the poor from the more privileged section of the society.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Italians

People in Naples, Italy have been hanging baskets from their balconies for the less fortunate and homeless amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a post by a user named Tom on the microblogging site Twitter, the “supportive basket” is an ancient tradition to help the hungry and needy, and seek assistance for the poor from the more privileged section of the society. The initiative was begun in view of the lockdown, particularly in Naples, which led to shrinkage in the essential supply leaving many hungry for days. The movement then inspired other cities that started doing the same. 

As Italy struggles with over 110,574 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and highest deaths in the world that stand at 13,155, citizens have united to take in charge of keeping their cities safe and protected. Lucarriello, a resident who filled a basket, told the international media that it was important to take care of the vulnerable who desperately waited for state intervention. The resources are overwhelmed, he added. 

Read: Coronavirus Crisis: European Union Chief Proposes Bloc-wide Unemployment Scheme

Read: Fact Check: Did Italy Actually Set Up Roadside ICUs To Treat Coronavirus Patients?

Internet lauds the initiative

Leo’s Tweet gained over 6.3k likes from people worldwide that called the tradition “inspirational”. It was shared 2.4k times to further inspire the other countries to stand in support for the homeless, in need, and neglected population. “The actual Italian name is "Panaro solidale", "panaro" is the basket where you put the bread inside, "solidale" means "solidarity", tom explained the tradition further to some commenters. “Naples has one of the kindest and generous people I have ever met”, wrote a person on Twitter, sending a heart on the Tweet. 

Read: Five New Coronavirus Patients Found In Kalyan-Dombivali Area

Read: Belgium: Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,000 With 183 New Fatalities

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
UNITE AND FIGHT CORONA: PM MODI
Air India
AIR INDIA SIGNS CONTRACT
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Prakash
JAVADEKAR SLAMS SONIA FOR CRITICISM
COVID-19
'9000 MARKAZ CONTACTS TRACED'
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK