'Inspirational': Italians Hang Baskets From Balconies For Homeless Amid COVID-19 Crisis

People in Naples, Italy have been hanging baskets from their balconies for the less fortunate and homeless amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a post by a user named Tom on the microblogging site Twitter, the “supportive basket” is an ancient tradition to help the hungry and needy, and seek assistance for the poor from the more privileged section of the society. The initiative was begun in view of the lockdown, particularly in Naples, which led to shrinkage in the essential supply leaving many hungry for days. The movement then inspired other cities that started doing the same.

As Italy struggles with over 110,574 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and highest deaths in the world that stand at 13,155, citizens have united to take in charge of keeping their cities safe and protected. Lucarriello, a resident who filled a basket, told the international media that it was important to take care of the vulnerable who desperately waited for state intervention. The resources are overwhelmed, he added.

In Naples, people are starting to hang baskets from balconies for less fortunates who can't work due the lockdown. The sign says "if you can, put something inside. If you can't, take something". It's called "supportive basket" and it's based off an ancient tradition of the city. pic.twitter.com/RCxViTFkgb — Tom (@tommiwtf) March 30, 2020

it's a nice word play in Italian, that means "if you can't afford to put something inside that means you need to take something. If you can afford to put something inside, then put something inside to help the less fortunates". It actually works and poor people are using these. pic.twitter.com/rg1v6CFN14 — Tom (@tommiwtf) March 30, 2020

The actual italian name is "Panaro solidale", "panaro" is the basket where you put the bread inside, "solidale" means "solidarity". pic.twitter.com/9QfLFEY7DS — Tom (@tommiwtf) March 30, 2020

Internet lauds the initiative

Leo’s Tweet gained over 6.3k likes from people worldwide that called the tradition “inspirational”. It was shared 2.4k times to further inspire the other countries to stand in support for the homeless, in need, and neglected population. “The actual Italian name is "Panaro solidale", "panaro" is the basket where you put the bread inside, "solidale" means "solidarity", tom explained the tradition further to some commenters. “Naples has one of the kindest and generous people I have ever met”, wrote a person on Twitter, sending a heart on the Tweet.

We always do those kind of things. We have 'gelato sospeso' (hanging gelato) and 'caffé sospeso' (hanging coffee). We pay for an extra coffee or an extra gelato so if someone can't afford them they can have one in this way. — marts (@marts_badass) March 31, 2020

In Istanbul we used to call groceries ahead of time and give order. Then hang basket down from balcony and fish them up. People don't do it anymore. — ✨ Δslı (@AsliYonce) March 30, 2020

And in Egypt! but that was because the flats had loads and loads of stairs and it was too tiresome for the delivery boy to run up and down or for the housewife to fetch everything on her own up all those stairs. — Maria (Shockolata) (@2mimik) March 31, 2020

In Morocco some people put earthenware pots of water outside their homes in the summer for passersby to refresh themselves on the way to/from the market. — Maria (Shockolata) (@2mimik) March 31, 2020

