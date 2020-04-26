Italians Sing 'Bella Ciao' To Celebrate Liberation Day Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, most countries are put under lockdown making millions confined to their homes. However, that did not stop the Italians to sing Bella Ciao, the famous song for resistance, to mark the 75th anniversary of their Liberation Day on April 25. From people singing to playing instruments, the 14-second clip showed people in an unidentified neighbourhood came out in their balconies to celebrate the fall of the Nazi regime in World War II. Since posted, the clip has garnered over 261k views and several thousands of likes.

The Bella Ciao resistance anthem was made popular by the paddy field workers in the 19th century when they protested against their degrading conditions while working in fields in Northern Italy. The anthem’s modified version was also sung during the anti-fascist movement in the country between 1943 to 1945. Bella Ciao’s different versions have been developed and are known across the world as the song for freedom. The song gained immense popularity after being the main song in Netflix’s top series, Money Heist started in 2017. Most of the comments under the video said that they “love” the song because of the show while others called it “beautiful".

Simply beautiful. — colleen tatum (@colleentatum) April 25, 2020

This is so awesome. Man you can see the hearts of people right now. This virus is so scary but I love to see stuff like this. — LiL C (@justmefromva) April 25, 2020

The Palestinian flag all the way in Italy🥺❤️🇵🇸 — Rayyan Aboneaaj (@Raybo712) April 25, 2020

One of my favourite song. Lot of love from INDIA 🇮🇳 — Shiv Panotra🇮🇳🕉️ (@ShivPanotra) April 26, 2020

When I listen to Bella Ciao I think of @netflix series #moneyheist 😩 #BellaCiao — Shar (@live2__inspire) April 26, 2020

@AlvaroMorte money heist brought us together — That bitch 💀 (@greysky000) April 25, 2020

