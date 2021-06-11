ITBP Constable Pays Tribute To COVID Warriors With Soul Stirring Rendition On Saxophone

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many frontline workers including doctors, nurses, policemen, and others have lost the battle to the deadly virus as they continue their duties in the wake of the lethal second wave. A viral video of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer playing a heart-melting tune on his Saxophone and dedicating it to the fallen frontline warriors is just winning the hearts of the netizens. He paid his sincere tribute to the ones who worked relentlessly by playing the patriotic song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon.

ITBP plays Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone for Corona warriors

The official Twitter handle of ITBP shared a video of one of its constables named Mujammal Haque. In the video, fans can see the constable clad in his ITBP uniform playing the tunes of Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on his saxophone while paying a heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives due to COVID 19. The video was shared recently and as the constable played the tunes, one couldn't help but notice the skill with which he nailed the special tribute on the instrument. “Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP pays tribute to all fallen #CoronaWarriors with the tune on Saxophone,” the tweet read. As soon as the video was shared by the ITBP handle, Twitter users started pouring in their love in the comments section.

ए मेरे वतन के लोगों...



कोरोना योद्धाओं को कांस्टेबल मुजम्मल हक़, आईटीबीपी का नमन।



Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP pays tribute to all fallen #CoronaWarriors with the tune on Saxophone. #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/ziWPB0DY02 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 10, 2021

One of the users considered it a ‘pride moment’ for all the Indians and wrote, “It has always been a pride moment to watch our heroes showing their extraordinary skills! Jai Hind.” Another user hailed the skills of the constable and his love. “Wonderful amazing skills.” Another simply wrote, “Jai Hind’ with Indian flag emoticon. Earlier, a similar video of Haque playing a heartwarming tune on his Saxophone while dedicating to the frontline workers had garnered immense support and appreciation from people on Twitter. He had then played the Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jawaan song. “Taking to Twitter, ITBP shared the video and said, "Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP pays tribute to all fallen #CoronaWarriors with a tune on Saxophone."

COVID-19 tally in India

The daily COVID-19 count in India remained below the one-lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day with the country reporting 91,702 fresh cases, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.49 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 11. With the fresh cases, the total tally of cases has climbed to 2,92,74,823. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,63,079 with 3,403 fresh deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed



IMAGE: ITBP_OFFICAL/Twitter/PTI

