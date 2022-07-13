Last Updated:

ITBP Constable Sings Soulful ‘Aye Jaate Huye Lamhon’ From Border; Netizens Shower Praise

ITBP constable Vikramjeet Singh sang the song ‘Aye Jaate Huye Lamhon’ from the 1997 film Border. ITBP posted the video of the soldier singing on Twitter.

Soldiers are recognised for the uniform they wear, the wars they fight and the medals they earn during their service but their interests and hobbies often get overlooked. In a recently shared video by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), constable Vikramjeet Singh is seen showcasing one such talent of his.

The ITBP constable was seen singing a song from the movie 'Border' - ‘Aye Jaate Huye Lamhon’. ITBP posted the video of the soldier singing on its Twitter account and wrote, "Singing on the request of Himveer brothers during a gathering. Constable Vikramjeet Singh of ITBP sings a song from the movie Border (1997)."

Watch video here: 

Internet pours love

Within few hours of posting, the video received tonnes of love and garnered over 3000 views. Reacting to the video, one social media user commented, "Wow just wow, You are great sir, You should sing often." Another user wrote, "Sooo beautifully sung Sir. Jai Hind."

"We salute to you all," commented one other user. 

ITBP keeps posting videos of its soldoiers frequently on its Twitter handle showcasing their talent. Earlier in June as well, constable Vikramjeet Singh made the headlines when he was seen singing Afreen Afreen on camera. 

