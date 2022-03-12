ITBP Warrior Dogs Julie & Oksana Welcome 13 Pups; Netizens Shower Love On Canines

Dogs are amongst the most adorable animals, and this is evident from their adorable acts that have always made netizens smile. Animals certainly have a way of evoking a sense of calm amongst people. A recent viral video shows the adorable acts by a dog and its puppies, and this has garnered netizen's wow! reactions.

This video was shared by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). ITBP, in its statement, said that its warrior dogs Julie & Oksana have given birth to 13 puppies. They shared the beautiful moment of the dogs giving birth to their pups. ITBP's post on Twitter read ''This week, ITBP warrior dogs Julie & Oksana brought into this world 13 pups a National Augmentation for K9s (NAK) Project near Panchkula, Haryana. Julie & Oksana belong to globally acknowledged Malinois breed known for their skills in conflict zones: ITBP.''

Dogs are known to be very flexible when it comes to their skills and traits. The Indo-Tibetan Border warrior dogs proved the same by becoming mothers to 13 beautiful pups. The video surfaced online, and amassed countless likes and views along with emoticons. Further, The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) stated that these warriors Julie and Oksana belong to the globally acknowledged Malinois breed known for their skills in conflict zones. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | This week, ITBP warrior dogs Julie & Oksana brought into this world 13 pups a National Augmentation for K9s (NAK)Project near Panchkula, Haryana. Julie & Oksana belong to globally acknowledged Malinois breed known for their skills in conflict zones: ITBP



(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/AsMWRsQ92R — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Netizens react to the warrior dogs giving birth to 13 pups

The video shows German Shepherds feeding their newborn babies while lying in a special area meant for them. Netizens appeared to be fascinated by the fact that these little creatures will soon grow up to be warriors. The ITBP service dogs Julie and Oksana belong to globally acknowledged Malinois breed known for their skills in conflict zones, the statement said. Netizens expressed their emotions by dropping a whole lot of emojis including hearts in the comments section. The video clip has garnered about 17,000 likes accompanied by comments and views. One of the netizens commented,"Lil paw-officers". Another one expressed their feelings as,"Cute mama, super cute babies". "Future warriors", said the third user.