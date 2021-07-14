Its Viral | Man Gets Caught Crawling To Cut An Illegal Electricity Connection

A video of a man crawling like an insect to snip his illegal electricity connection has gone viral. In the video, the man is seen being caught by an officer while crawling. The video is said to be from the Muradnagar Town of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, the man was caught by an official while trying to snip an illegal electrical connection from the pole. In order to reach the electricity cables on his roof without being caught by the anti-electricity theft squad, he crawled towards it, unaware of the fact that he was being filmed by an officer. The officer who was shooting this took him by surprise and said, “Brother, I'm standing right here."

Watch the viral video here:



In Ghaziabad when electricity officials raided a house to check illegal power connection, the house owner crawled onto the roof in a bid to cut his illegal connection. Alas! He should’ve known that one of the electricity officials had some other plans. Watch till the end. pic.twitter.com/9L6Mhgk7jR — Afzāl افضال अफ़्ज़ाल (@afzalistan) July 13, 2021

Reportedly, the accused was not opening his house gate for inspection, thereafter the lineman climbed the neighbour's house to reach out and hence recorded the event. As per reports, the incident was filmed on July 11, morning in the Bramnath colony of Muradnagar Town, Ghaziabad. The officials have lodged an FIR against the house owner Kishore Chand Goyal.

The expressions on the man’s face were hilarious as he was stunned by the officer’s presence. The video has gained a lot of traction on social media and is being widely shared amongst all platforms. Some of the social media users dropped hilarious memes as comments on the video.



(Image: Twitter)

