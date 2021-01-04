J.R.R. Tolkien's Birthday Special: How 'LOTR' And 'The Hobbit' Fans Celebrate His Birthday

January 3 is known as the J.J.R. Tolkien Day, with the day being J.J.R. Tolkien’s birthday, who is the author of many world-famous novels such as Lord of The Rings, The Silmarillion and The Hobbit. The various novel series written by the author has earned him an ocean of followers around the world, with his loyal fans celebrating his birthday even after nearly five decades following his death. His fans have created various ways of celebrating the J.J.R. Tolkien day over the years, let us have a look at their celebrations.

Celebrations of Tolkien fandom on J.J.R. Tolkien’s birthday

The Lord of The Rings’ author has influenced a number of generations with his massively successful books. Among his many novels, The Lord of The Rings trilogy has been the most popular. The Lords of The Rings or LOTR fans have their own way of celebrating the J.J.R. Tolkien day, and they celebrate it by reading the LOTR books and watching their movies, according to National Today. While the day itself cannot be celebrated by reading all of the books in that one day, fans often switch to the film adaptations of the novels to relive the plot.

The Hobbit novels have created another wave of fandom for the author and they have a separate way of celebrating the special day. The Hobbit books say that he would enjoy “six meals a day”, so the fans themselves go ahead and have some snacks and good meals on the day to celebrate the Tolkien Day, in the manner that aligns with their favourite novel of the author. It is a well-known fact among the fact that, regardless of his smaller size, The Hobbit will eat anything that it finds tasty.

J.J.R. Tolkien is regarded as one of the most legendary authors hailing from England. While his novels received worldwide recognition during the author’s prime, the younger generation learn about his work in the film adaptations of his numerous novels. The Lord of The Rings has multiple movies made over the years and have earned a lot of success. The Hobbit has also been adapted into various films, all of which have tasted good success worldwide.

