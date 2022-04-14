'Jack Dorsey's First Tweet' NFT Fetches Top Bid Of Just $280 After Going On Sale For $48MN

The NFT (non-fungible token) of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's first tweet was put on sale for $48 million(₹3,651,336,000), CoinDesk reported However, the top offer for NFT of Jack Dorsey's first tweet in the auction was just under $280. Crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi bought the NFT of Jack Dorsey's for $2.9 million (₹220601550) in March 2021.

Last week, Sina Estavi had announced his wish to sell the NFT on Twitter and had even committed to giving 50% of the amount to charity. However, the auction closed on Wednesday, 13 April, and had only seven offers ranging from $277 (₹21,079.84) to $6 (₹456.60), as per the CoinDesk report. Sina Estavi on April 7 tweeted, "I decided to sell this NFT ( the world's first-ever tweet ) and donate 50% of the proceeds ( $25 million or more ) to the charity." He had purchased the NFT of the first tweet of Jack Dorsey for more than $2.9 million. The tweet of Jack Dorsey from March 2006 said, “just setting up my twttr."

I decided to sell this NFT ( the world's first ever tweet ) and donate 50% of the proceeds ( $25 million or more ) to the charity @GiveDirectly

🖇 https://t.co/cnv5rtAEBQ pic.twitter.com/yiaZjJt1p0 — Estavi (@sinaEstavi) April 6, 2022

Sina Estavi told CoinDesk that the deadline set by him is now over. However, Estavi stated that he might sell the NFT of Jack Dorsey's tweet on getting a good offer. Sina Estavi has set two days for accepting the bid for the NFT of the tweet or the offer will expire. Reportedly, Sina Estavi's crypto ventures collapsed after his arrest in Iran in 2021. Estavi is planning to relaunch his crypto venture Bridge Oracle tokens (BRG).

Jack Dorsey 'happy' as Elon Musk joins Twitter board

Earlier on April 5, Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had reacted to Elon Musk’s appointment to the company’s board. In a tweet, Dorsey said that he is "really happy" with the decision and emphasized Musk's concern about the world and Twitter's role in it. Jack Dorsey tweeted, "I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it. Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team." Jack Dorsey's response was in a reply to Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal's tweet who announced that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now a member of the board.

I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it.



Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team. https://t.co/T4rWEJFAes — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 5, 2022

Image: AP