Jaipur: Street Vendor Takes Out Pakoras From Boiling Oil With Bare Hands; Netizens Shocked

Indian cuisines are always the best in the world and when it comes to street food, pakodas are the uncrowned kings of the Indian market. On social media platforms, food bloggers have explored some of the best to some of the rarest food recipes being cooked in India. In a series featuring the rarest of rare food recipes, a food blogger came across a Jaipur based street vendor, who is famous for his pakodas not only for taste but for his strange way of cooking. In the short clip shared by Bombay Foodie Tales, the vendor can be dipping his bare hands in the boiling oil. While flaunting his extraordinary talent, the chef can be seen putting hot oil on his fingers and then leaving it in the kadhai. Shockingly, while performing this act, he does not seem to be in pain and is in fact seen smiling. The address mentioned on the banner states that the stall is located at Hawa Mahal Road in Kanwar Nagar, Jaipur.

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens divided over street vendor's amazing skill

Meanwhile, the video, which was shared by Bombay Foodie Tales on Instagram with the caption: "Jaipur's Heatproof Pakode Wala" has gone crazy viral with over seventy thousand views and the numbers are still surging. Netizens also flooded the comment section with shocking and hilarious comments. "Pani ka temperature check kr rha hoga jaise hum log nahane se pehle krte h (He may be checking the temperature like we used to check before taking bath in winter)" commented one netizen. "Finger Fries Bhi milti hai kya yahan," commented another user. "Asli sawad to haat ka he" commented a third user. "For all those confused souls. Just google the Leidenfrost effect. This will also explain where some people actually put their hand in hot molten flowing substance and nothing happens," read the comment of a fourth user.

Here's a look at another bizarre street vendor video

In a similar incident featuring bizarre cooking styles, a video from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, shows a street vendor cooking an "Oreo Pakoda," which the netizens do not like. The video starts with the food vlogger, who is filming the video saying, "Let's try Oreo Pakoda", as the vendor shows a packet of Oreo biscuits. The vendor then opens the packet and pours the biscuits into the besan batter. He then one by one, puts the pieces into the cauldron filled with boiling oil. Meanwhile, the food vlogger expresses his amazement at seeing this but adds that he would surely taste it before passing judgment.

Image: Instagram/BombayFoodieTales