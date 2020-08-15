Jaipur: Torrential Rains Bring Pink City To Standstill, Netizens Share Horrifying Videos

Heavy rains in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur have brought the city to a standstill. According to reports, 50 families were moved to safer places from low-lying areas of the city. Excessive rains have also resulted in waterlogging in several parts of Jaipur.

Heavy rain hits Rajasthan's capital city

The weather department has forecast moderate to intense thunderstorm and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in more than 20 districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa and Dholpur, over the next 24 hours. While the capital city of Rajasthan is being submerged, people on social media are sharing horrific pictures and video showing the damage that the rain has caused. According to reports, 3 people were killed and as many rescued after a jeep was swept away by strong water currents while crossing a bridge in Kanota area where a dam had overflowed.

Once upon a time almost 400 years ago in 1727 Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh had established a well planned city #Jaipur. Among the 1st in India.



Then came modern times and development.



This is Statue Circle with his huge statue after today's rains.



1/5@fpjindia#Rajasthan#rains pic.twitter.com/ubK5tT16YZ — Dr Sangeeta Pranvendra (@sangpran) August 14, 2020

Situation due to rains in Jaipur..... Prayers for all there.. pic.twitter.com/C4Vl09DHeP — Dipakk Pethkar🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 (@dipakpethkar) August 14, 2020

#JaipurRains

Some areas recorded silt of more than 6ft height.

Bikes, autos and houses got buried. Pray for the affected one.#Rain #Monsoon #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/YKfV7e8172 — jayant pimpalkar 🇮🇳 (@jayantpimpalkar) August 14, 2020

According to reports by the officials, the Army was alerted after the weather department warned of heavy rains. Traffic movement was disrupted on the Jaipur-Delhi highway as a boulder fell on the road, blocking way for people. Reports suggest that Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director R S Sharma attributed the heavy rains to a cyclonic circulation over east Rajasthan. He said that heavy rainfall has been recorded in Jaipur and its surrounding areas during the last 8-10 hours from Friday morning to evening. He added that 132 mm rainfall was recorded in Jaipur and 102.6 mm at the Jaipur airport.

