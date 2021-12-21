Jaipur Vendor Serves Golgappa With Mirinda In Viral Video; Netizens Slam Fusion Dish

Videos featuring bizarre dishes are bound to gain traction on the internet. Right from oreo pakodas to mango chat, one can find all kinds of bizarre food combinations in social media and the comments for such videos mostly are by users who denounce them. Joining the bandwagon, a clip of a new dish is now making rounds on social media platforms. This time, the popular dish Golgappa gets mixed with Mirinda, and just like other fusion dish videos, this too was not received very well by the netizens.

The video, which features a vendor from Jaipur in Rajasthan was shared on Instagram by a user named CHATORE_BROOTHERS. The short clip starts with the Golgappa vendor shaking the bottle of Mirinda and pouring it into the utensil. The video then cuts to the vlogger eating the Golgappa with Mirinda, as soon as he puts the Golgappa in his mouth, he tremors as if he has come into contact with electricity. He then turns to the camera and gestures with his hand suggesting that he loved it. However, he then crushes the paper plate and throws it, and his expression changes to disbelief. The video ends as the blogger turns to the other side. Throughout the running time of the video, the "Oh no," meme sound can be heard. CHATORE_BROOTHERS shared the video with the caption, "Miranda Golgappe Sexyyy The Methe Meethe Hogye the Kaafiii," tagging the location.

Netizens criticise Mirinda Golgappa

The video was shared on December 1, and till now it has garnered more than 44 lakh views and above 17 lakh likes. It also invited a huge number of comments from netizens, who were baffled after seeing the dish. One Instagram user wrote, "Kabhi thumbs up milk ka vlog bana bhai." Another comment read, "Don't tell me ye mirinda wale gol gappe k pese diye h, ye to ghr m kha leta bhai.."

The third commenter wrote, "Ye duniya ko hua kya ,, kahi Oreo wale pakode to kahi Fanta wala golgapa"

Woman eats Fire Golgappa

In a similar incident, a woman was seen having 'Fire Golgappa.' The video starts with the Golgappa vendor using a lighter to light a fire on the Golgappa. As the fire grows stronger, he proceeds to place it in the mouth of the woman standing directly behind him.

Image: Instagram/@chatore_broothers