Jamie Lever Nails Accent Challenge With Farah Khan Imitation; Leaves Netizens Stunned

Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever has made quite a name for herself in the world of comedy. She has a substantial following on social media where she frequently shares funny videos. She has taken on the trend of imitating the accent of choreographer and director Farah Khan. She does it with a lot of enthusiasm and has already gained the attention of her followers.

Lever shared a 24-second clip, where she can be seen imitating Farah Khan's unique accent which she has mastered. “Karan," "Shah Rukh," and "biryani" are among the words Jamie imitates with Farah's accent. She shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, "That sexy #FarahKhan Accent oops I did it again!"

That sexy #FarahKhan Accent😛 oops I did it again! pic.twitter.com/pRog4efM9q — Jamie Lever (@Its_JamieLever) September 20, 2021

Netizens love Jamie's imitation of Farah Khan

The video was shared on September 20, and since then it has garnered over 1.3 lakh views and more than 8 thousand likes. The impression stunned Twitter users, who showered her with admiration. One person wrote, "Kya Jamie you r full talented but you are not doing music videos it OK you r super in comedy everyone knows now time come show your heroine type swag in music videos. You r today's youth best of luck"

Kya Jamie you r full talented but you are not doing music videos it OK you r super in comedy everyone https://t.co/5SrFTQNsE0 time come show your heroine type swag in music videos. You r today's https://t.co/psZM5ABram of luck — aryanvermadelhi (@aryanvermadelhi) September 21, 2021

I am reading this in Farah's accent.. 🤣 — 𝕬𝖛𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖘𝖍 🚜 (@46_avi_) September 21, 2021

Father and doter superb my favorite actors pic.twitter.com/NCc8n25lVB — Ravinder Singh (@Ravinder788346) September 21, 2021

Another person wrote, "Jony sir ki parchai ho aap Jimmy really impressed aise hi hame entertain karte rahiye aur bohat uper jayiye," (You are just like Johny Sir, his shadow, Jamie. I am very impressed. Keep entertaining us like this and scale more and more heights). The third commenter wrote, "Awesome Jamie.... Guys Listen by closing your eyes, it will be fun.. It will look like Farah is there."

Jony sir ki parchai ho aap Jimmy really impressed aise hi hame entertain karte rahiye aur bohat uper jayiye — Sayyed Nasir (@Syedkingsrk1986) September 21, 2021

Small role in Bhoot Police, but super performance... You were really good in the movie... — Federer is 🐐 (@BajuHatMamu) September 21, 2021

Lovely Dear,, God bless u always 😘

U do superb as always..

It's Always lovely to watch u.. @Its_JamieLever — PreetMeet Kaur (@PreetmeetK) September 21, 2021

Awesome Jamie....

Guys Listen by closing your eyes, it will be fun.. It will look like Farah is there. — Rohit Bohat (@rohit03in) September 21, 2021

The career of Jamie Lever

Recently, actress Raveena Tandon praised the comedian saying that whenever she sees Jamie, she is reminded of her father Johnny Lever. Jamie started her career in 2012 as a marketing executive at Visiongain, a London-based market research agency. In 2012, she performed at The Comedy Store, and she has also hosted various shows. She was recently starred in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police directed by Pavan Kirpalani, starring Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali starring. In the film, Vibhooti (Saif Ali Khan) and Chiraunji (Arjun Kapoor) are ghostbusters who try to make a career by acting as exorcists and duping people into believing in ghosts and supernatural forces. Apart from Jamie, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Jaaved Jaafri play important parts in the film.

Image: Twitter/@Its_JamieLever