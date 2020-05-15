Japan: Man Rescues 'dog', Vet Reveals It Was A 'fox Cub'

In a recent incident, a Japanese man came across a lonely and helpless ‘puppy’ sitting on the side of a road and as any good man would do, he also took it home. While taking to Twitter, the man even started to find a home for the ‘pup’. He shared several adorable images of the animal in the hope that someone would adopt it.

In a Twitter post he wrote, “Today around 14:30, I protected a puppy in the roadside belt of National Road 275 of Tsukigata Town. It's just a little further ahead of Seven-Eleven towards Sapporo. (Before traffic light). If you have an owner who you know, please contact me”.

However, as soon as the post started to go viral, while some internet users called the pup ‘cute’ and ‘adorable’, others raised suspicion that the tiny ‘pup’ might not be what he thinks it is. After several netizens suggest the types of animals it could possibly be, the man took the ‘pup’ to a veterinarian. The next day, the man again took to Twitter to thank netizens as the doctors confirmed that the stray animal was not a puppy and in fact, it was a fox cub and that too a wild one.

He wrote, “In conclusion, it was the "fox" that protected it, not the “dog". Thank you to everyone who pointed out. When I consulted with Kita Kitsune Farm in hopes of engulfing straw, he told me that he would pick me up, so I plan to take it tomorrow. This time I made a fuss even though I was not a protection dog”.

‘Luna’ the fox

While it is not illegal to keep foxes in Japan, the man decided to find the animal a new home and in a tweet also said that the named the baby fox ‘Luna’. He also said that he decided to take the cub to a fox sanctuary and where the baby animal will stay until she is strong enough to forage for her own food. The Twitter user also shared the photos of Luna’s new home and hoped that people visit her if possible.

While sharing the images of the pup and the farm, the man wrote, “We have completed handing over the fox to Kita Kitsune Farm. I protected it in Tsukigata Town, so I named it “Luna". Thank you for your cooperation this time. If you have the opportunity, I would be happy if you could visit Luna”.

