Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki Does The Viral Rajinikanth Thalaivar Challenge | Watch

Rajinikanth’s Jailer was released on August 10 and has already emerged as an initial hit in Tamil cinema. The film has already emerged as the third biggest worldwide Kollywood opener and is giving heavy competition to the likes of OMG 2, Gadar 2, and Bhola Shankar. Now, the Japanese ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, has given a nod to Rajinikanth as well.

3 things you need to know:

Jailer was released on August 10, 2023.

It is the 169th film of Rajinikanth’s career.

Rajinikanth has a consistent fan following in Japan.

Japan’s Ambassador does the Thalaivar challenge

The Japan’s Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, recently shared a video of his participation on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Thalaivar challenge connotes how Rajinikanth is, and how he would do someone were he encountering the situation. In this session, Suzuki sits under the supervision of someone, trying to twist and wear his sunglasses like Rajinikanth would.

In the caption, Hiroshi wrote, “Vannakkam! Rajinikanth, Japan also love you a lot!” while adding in the video, “Rajinikanth, you are just superb. Wish you great success for Jailer.”

Japanese couple arrives in India to watch Jailer

In a video shared by the Press Trust of India, people can see how unbelievably popular Rajinikanth is internationally. A Japanese couple had travelled from Osaka to Chennai in order to catch Rajinikanth’s Jailer in theatres. Yasuda Hidetoshi, the leader of the Rajinikanth fan club, Japan, said in Tamil, “To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai.

In the coming days, Jailer is expected to perform well both nationallly and internationally. While Jailer has the third biggest haul in all of Kollywood, the Thalaivar himself dominates the list with Kabali (2016) and 2Point0 (2018).