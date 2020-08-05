Japanese Amusement Parks Introduce Weird Stickers Amid Screaming Restrictions

People always scream while they are riding on a roller coaster ride, but this can lead to the spreading of droplets from the mouth which can spread contagious coronavirus. Keeping this in mind, Japanese amusement parks asked visitors to not scream while enjoying rides. Many people think it is impossible to not scream while riding a roller coaster. An amusement park in Japan has come up with a creative idea to make people enjoy the ride as well as ensuring deadly virus does not spread. According to media reports, Japan’s Greenland Amusement Park in Arao introduced stickers shaped like screaming mouths. Guests can stick these stickers on their face masks. There are five types of designs for these stickers.

Social Media Buzz

Amusement Park took to social media to share their creative idea and posted photos and videos of people enjoying rides with screaming stickers placed on their faces. On Facebook Amusement Park shared a picture of a person having one of the stickers on his face. The caption of the photo reads, "When you ride with the scream mask stickers (all 5 types) that are present to everyone who visited the park‼"

Amusement Park also uploaded a video on streaming platform YouTube in which a woman dressed in the amusement park’s uniform with a screaming sticker stuck on her face mask is enjoying the ride silently. The 1:34 minute video tells how people are silently and safely enjoying the rides with these creative stickers on their faces.

(Image Credit- Facebook/ Greenland Amusement Park)

