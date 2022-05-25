Japanese Artist Creates Unique Light Lamp Out Of Bread; Leaves Netizens Spellbound

There is no dearth of creativity on the internet with multiple videos and posts showcasing the same. People use all kinds of mediums to express their creativity. Art can be made of almost anything, and it is one's perspective that can make anything beautiful or ugly. In a recent viral post, an incredible piece of art using a unique platform has left netizens spellbound.

The love of a Japanese artist for home furnishings and bread had prompted him to create incredible art. Yukiko Morita, a Japanese artist, decided to bring her love of bread and home furnishings together by creating a bread lamp. She used original bread and turned it into a light lamp. The picture was shared by the popular Instagram account-- 9gag.

Morita has created her brand 'Pampshade' on Instagram, where she has made lamps of a variety of loaves of bread, ranging from croissants, bread rolls, and baguettes. She aims to rescue any waste through her art. To create her unique bread lamps, she used unsold loaves of bread from bakeries and grocery stores, which would have been discarded at the end of the day.

The post showcasing her art has garnered 258K likes accompanied by several comments. It has prompted several users to put forth their views. "We'd probably still slap some butter on that," a user quipped. A second user wrote, "First time in my life I want to eat a lamp". A third user expressed, "This is nice creativity".

