Japanese Dance Group Grooves To The Beats Of 'Chammak Challo', Netizens Say 'outstanding'

With the craze for Bollywood music on a rise, the internet is filled with foreign dance covers on Hindi chartbusters. Adding to the list is a dance video by Asianz, a Japanese all-girls dance group, who have now swayed people with their synced dance steps on a popular song Chammak Challo from Ra.One. Since shared, the video has garnered over 129,237 likes and the numbers are still surging.

In the video, all the four members of the group, Moe, Mana, Mayu, Kaede are seen wearing co-ordinated clothes-White T-shirts, Oversized chequered shirts, black pants and white shoes. As the music starts playing, all of them immediately take their positions and start grooving. It is their perfectly synced dance and cute expressions which have now won the internet over.

'so cute'

Since shared, the video has garnered hundreds of likes and tons of comments. While many appreciated the group’s entertaining dance video, others shared fire emojis to show their liking for the clip. "I also want to dance like you," wrote a user. While another added, "you guys are just outstanding". Yet another user could not take their eyes off the video and said, "You are all beautiful, you dance great."

Read: 'Temptation Island' Season 3 Spoilers: The Scandalous Show Has Returned With More Drama

Read: Start Up Star Kim Seon Ho To Appear In Cameo Role In Run On Alongside Im Si-wan

Recently, 'Dancing dad' Ricky Pond could be seen grooving on the popular Bollywood song Chammak Challo along with his wife Roxanne. Sung by Akon and Hamsika Iyer, the chartbuster from Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One has previously been a part of many dance covers. However, Pond clip, which features him in Indian kurta-pyjama has left the internet swayed.

“Chammak Challo. Too much fun with @roxanepond never a dull moment in our house,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. In the video, both of them donning traditional Indian attire perform a modified version of the signature steps. While Ricky could be seen donning a mustard yellow kurta, his wife is seen decked in a dark blue sharara suit. Shared on February 1, the clip has garnered over 3.3 likes and tons of comments. People showered praises for Pond’s easy yet fun dance steps. Many shared heart emojis to express their liking for the video.

Read: Start Of COVID Vaccinations In Japan Offers Hope To Tokyo Olympic Organisers

Read: ‘Dancing Dad’ From US Grooves To Chammak Challo With Wife In Indian Outfit; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.