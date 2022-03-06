Japanese Scientists Probe 300-year-old 'mermaid Mummy' With Human Face And Fish's Tail

A 300-year old mummy with a human face and fish's tail is currently being studied in Japan, as reported by the country's Asahi Shimbun newspaper. The bizarre-looking mummy that measures 30 cm long has apparently left scientists baffled. If the report is to be believed then the 300-year old creature was preserved in a box at the Okayama temple located in the southern part of Honshu island in Japan.

Although the origin of the unusual mummy is yet to be detected, according to the newspaper, it was found with a note claiming the item was caught while fishing somewhere between 1736 and 1741. The fishing location at the time is reported to be the Pacific Ocean. Apparently, the so-called 'mermaid mummy' was kept by a family and then passed to another. Eventually, it was acquired by the temple where it has stayed for about four decades now.

In Japan, the "mermaid mummy" was discovered. pic.twitter.com/VHG0ZRU0Cz — Banned Philosophy (@iNomanJamwal) March 4, 2022

As reported by The Independent, the temple priest revealed that they worshipped the box during the COVID-19 pandemic. The head priest stated, "We have worshipped it, hoping that it would help alleviate the coronavirus pandemic even if only slightly. I hope the research project can leave records for future generations.” Speaking of the bizarre-looking creature, it seemingly has nails, teeth and hair on its head. However, when it comes to the lower body, it appears to be filled with fish-like scales.

Reportedly, the mermaid mummy has been sent to the veterinary hospital of Kurashiki University of Science and the Arts. There it will be studied thoroughly by scientists. The Japanese newspaper claims that a CT scan of the creature has already been done. Hiroshi Kinoshita, reportedly of the Okayama Folklore Society, doesn't believe that the creature is a 'mermaid mummy'. He claims that the found item might have been a man-made creation, built for the purpose of export during special events in Japan.

Japanese scientists are reportedly analysing the antiseptic treatment and chemicals that were used to preserve the 300-year old item. Furthermore, it is also said that a DNA study of the remains of the creature is also underway. The origin of the creature will only be verified after the result of the study is officially out.

(Image: @iNomanJamwal/Twitter)