Indian spices and their flavours often have different magic that people can't stop talking about. This impact of Indian cuisine is not limited to just the food joints here. If you are an Indian living overseas, you will surely witness that the country's delicacies are famous in many parts of the world. A glimpse of this was a viral video of a foreign woman trying the famous 'Palak Paneer' and vegetable curry for the first time.

The video features a Japanese woman breaking a piece of roti/paratha and spooning some Palak Paneer to taste the combination. When asked whether she liked it, she said, “Hmmm, yummy! What is this made out of?” The person who recorded the video, said to be her granddaughter, replied, “This is palak paneer. It is made from spinach and cottage cheese”. “Hmm yum! Seems healthy,” the woman then said.

The reaction of the grandmother as she tries the dish is winning the internet! The video was shared on Instagram by Nisha Zaveri, who runs a catering service in Japan’s Kobe. The chef cooked this vegetarian dish for her customers."The reaction of a Japanese grandma trying Palak Paneer and Mixed Vegetable Curry for the first time!", read the caption on the video.

'She loving it!', Netizens react

Indian cuisine being enjoyed by a foreigner, who gives a good review for it, always brings joy to Indians. The video has accumulated 23.6K views and several likes. The video has also prompted people to put out several comments. "She will never eat japanese again don't make her do that (sic)", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Everyone should at least try real indian food from India..... Not the one they serve outside (sic)". The third user spelled, "She loving it!".