Japanese Woman Wearing Saree Recreates Aishwarya Rai's Dialogue, Video Goes Viral; Watch

A video on the internet has been doing the rounds how a Japanese woman who happens to be an influencer, recreates one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic dialogues. The video may leave one appreciating a Japanese woman serving some Bollywood looks in a saree.

The viral video opens up to show a Japanese woman goes by the name 'Mayo Japan' in some of her saree outfit. In one of the videos, the woman was seen presenting an iconic dialogue of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Saree makes a woman look beautiful!!! Don’t you agree?".

There are many such videos on the internet that shows people trying to adopt the Indian culture. Earlier, a viral video showed a Korean woman teaching Hindi to her son. The woman is married to an Indian. The viral video showed a woman named Kim teaching her son to say “pakoda”. The woman taught her son to say “pakoda swad hai” and her son repeated the same. The kid was also seen playing with the pakodas.

Netizens' reactions

The viral video was shared on July 14 and has garnered around 2 million views since being shared. The video of recreation of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic dialogue has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "You were looking gorgeous in an ivory colour saree." Another user expressed, "Mayo always looks gorgeous." One other user spelled, "Oye hoyyy hamari Japanese Aishwarya ... Mayo."

Image: Instagram/@mayojapan