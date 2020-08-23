Japan: Production Company 'Scare Squad' Organises Drive-thru Horror Show Amid Pandemic

A Japanese production company Kowagarasetai, which translates to “Scare Squad” is starting series of drive-in horror shows including coffins, the dead with blood-curling screams, and chainsaw-wielding zombies to give “frights” to those scared of COVID-19. Organized at a garage in Tokyo, the audience could sleep in a 2-meter (6 1/2-foot) windowed box, listen to the scary stories with horror movie sound effects blaring out of speakers, as performers with monster costumes smeared with artificial blood vandalize the vehicle. In a strange drive-thru, as many as 14 cars would be allowed, with one car passing through the scary tunnel at a time. The tickets are priced at ¥9,000 (RM359).

We have started this drive-in because we cannot get close to customers at a traditional haunted house because of the virus, AP quoted a performer as saying.

But the distance between customers and cast has actually gotten shorter since there is only a window between them, he added.

Coordinator of production company Kowagarasetai, Kenta Iwana, said in a separate report that the group was hoping to frighten as many as 11 carloads of people a day at weekends. The haunting house drive-thru will last for 15 minutes and the shutters will roll up for another group to come in for the unique experience, he added. The company also plans to continue the scary drive-thru even after the coronavirus had ended. Prior to the pandemic, the Kowagarasetai company had organized the regular walk-in shows at theme parks.

Spine chilling horror show amid pandemic

According to AP, the guests will get to experience spine chilling horror amid the pandemic and will have the option to flee if frightened during the performance. The crew was asked to maintain 2-meter distance, however, the coordinator was quoted saying that it won’t be fun with long social distancing. As per the group, the customers can “ scream inside their cars, customers can scream as loudly as they like.” However, as the performance ended, the group offered its zombies to carry out the cleaning of the blood from the cars.

