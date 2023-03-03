Japan's Magnificent Meadow Of Floral Is Beckoning for The Human Eye; Watch The Video Here

In Japan, a valley covered with a sea of blue flowers, serves as a reminder of our planet's unmatched grandeur. In a video posted by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Hari Chandana, the marvel of nature comes alive in the eyes of the viewer. A vivid blue sky serves as the backdrop for the flowering flowers, which blanket entire hills. To capture the amazing scene, the camera pans.

Particularly beautiful is the scene of the little flowers under the shadow of a large tree in the centre of a slope. Many individuals may be seen taking photographs while admiring the scenery. The tranquil music and gentle breeze that softly moves the flower petals contribute to the stunning scene's appeal.

The video has received over 24,000 views since it was posted for the first time on Thursday on Twitter. "Blue Skies on Earth," "Waves of Blue Petals," and "Flowers of Heaven" were among the many remarks by people.

The blooming plant was also recognised by one user as Nemophila menziesii, popularly known as baby's blue eyes. The plant's name is derived from a stunning blue wildflower that blooms in the spring. The plant is mostly found in states like California and Oregon and is thought to be native to North America.