Jasprit Bumrah's Bride Sanjana Ganesan's Mehendi Design Had 2019 WC Logo, See Pics

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's hush-hush wedding on Monday with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa definitely left many surprised and the social media is flooded with the couple's pre-wedding pictures. A picture of the 2019 World Cup logo made on Sanjana Ganesan's mehendi design has now surfaced online.

Some believe the logo became a crucial part of their love story as they first maybe began dating during the 2019 World Cup.

Jasprit-Sanjana tie the knot

As per reports, the couple got married at a villa in Goa on Monday. The duo had shared stunning pictures of their look, dressed in Sabyasachi outfits, in pictures from their Gurudwara wedding. Many other pictures and videos, like moments from their Haldi ceremony and grooving to a romantic song went viral.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah had opted out of the last Test citing ‘personal reasons’, and ever since speculations have been doing the rounds. Sanjana and Jasprit's marriage saw none of his teammates attend the wedding as all the players are a part of the biosecure bubble put in place by the BCCI.

Jasprit Bumrah had left the India squad from the Fourth Test against England and could return for the ODIs after missing the ongoing T20Is.