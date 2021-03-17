Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Was 'Splitsvilla' Contestant; Episode Now Viral

Another star of the Indian cricket team lost the ‘eligible bachelor’ tag as Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with Sanjana Ganesan on Monday. While the latter is being known as a sports presenter, that played a part in their love story, a lesser-known fact about her was she has also been a model in the past. Not just that, she was also one of the contestants on the dating-based reality show Splitsvilla.

While Jasprit Bumrah had maintained secrecy on his relationship, buzz on Sanjana Ganesan had grown when reports of their wedding started doing the rounds. Since then, some on social media have shared that she was a contestant on MTV’s Splitsvilla in the seventh season in 2014. While some recalled their memories, the others even shared videos of the episodes.

Sanjana had left the show due to an injury. She had been paired opposite the contestant Ashwini. She had then returned during the Grand Finale and moments from the decision to quit and another when she was seen fuming and getting emotional at the ‘King’ for a sexist comment was captured in the video.

Many netizens in the comments section wrote that they had come to watch the video after wedding news of Bumrah.

Another video of Sanjana interviewing Jasprit at an event had gone viral before.

Jasprit-Sanjana tie the knot

As per reports, the couple got married at a villa in Goa on Monday. The duo had shared stunning pictures of their look, dressed in Sabyasachi outfits, in pictures from their Gurudwara wedding. Many other pictures and videos, like moments from their Haldi ceremony and grooving to a romantic song went viral.

Jasprit Bumrah had left the India squad from the Fourth Test against England and could return for the ODIs after missing the ongoing T20Is.

