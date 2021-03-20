Jasprit Bumrah's Wife's 'Splitsvilla' Episode & Other Viral News On Social Media This Week

Several viral videos and photos featured this week on social media platforms that made us laugh, surprised us, and even made us furious. Some of the viral content include the Jasprit Bumrah's wife Splitsvilla episode, Zac Efron's death rumors, and many more. Here is the list of the top 5 viral videos and photos on the internet that we could not get enough of this week.

Jasprit Bumrah's wife's Splitsvilla episode

Jasprit Bumrah got married to model Sanjana Ganesan on Monday. His wifehas been a sports presenter but soon people spotted her as a contestant at the dating-based reality show Splitsvilla, and a video of her from the show went viral. The video showed Sanajana fuming and getting emotional at the 'King' for his sexist comment and saying that she regrets voting for him as a king and he was the most disgusting man she had come across in her entire life.

Ghost Bird with Harsh Scream

A woman in Magdalena got terrified by a rare bird who she first thought was a piece of wood. At first, the bird's eyes were closed as it sat still on the fence and as she came closer to the bird, the bird opened its eyes and largemouth, and the lady screamed, getting terrified. The video featured a rare bird Great Potoo which is known for its harsh scream and eats large insects and small vertebrates.

Ashish Chanchlani's Instagram reached 10 million followers

Ashish Chanchlani became the third Indian YouTuber to reach 10 million followers on Instagram on March 14, 2021. The YouTuber wrote in the caption that his journey started from Instagram which was all an experiment. He further thanked each and every follower who has been there with him in his miraculous journey. He added a picture in which he was seen holding a cake that read '10M strong'.

Zac Efron's 'death'

On Friday morning, March 19, a number of Zac Afron's fans became concerned when the hashtag 'RIPZacEfron' started trending on Twitter. Social media users were bombarded with a rumor that High School Musical fame and former Disney star Zac Efron has passed away. However, the news was fake and many Twitter users were furious and expressed their distaste over the same and said such rumors were never 'funny'. Check out some reactions-

people joking about zac efron passing away for absolutely no reason,,, jokes like that are never funny, y’all are so lame. — marie is never changing her name to s3r4y again! (@vanishsghost) March 19, 2021

I’m just going to post this cute photo of Zac Efron and a kangaroo that he posted 1 Day ago...my heart was almost in my mouth when I saw the rumours. What a sick joke. pic.twitter.com/tKlyEWi4Mq — McFly Fan (@Mrs_Poynter98xx) March 19, 2021

DONT SPREAD FAKE NEWS!!



DONT SPREAD STUPID RUMOR ABOUT ZAC EFRON’S DEATH!!



This is a serious thing, don’t do that.



Zac is healthy, he’s filming Down To Earth 2 in Australia. — ILA!| corio snow stan account|GREYS SPOILERS| (@feysandwilson) March 19, 2021

Lord Bobby as Umpire

A 24-second video clip of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol making cricket umpire signals went viral on the Internet. The video featured his dance moves from various songs in his films and is edited in such a way that it features all the times the actor made a signal like a cricket umpire. The video gave netizens a hilarious kick and was titled 'Lord bobby as umpire', which now has more than 130.7K views.

Lord Bobby as umpire pic.twitter.com/umN2xXjaF3 — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 14, 2021

