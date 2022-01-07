Last Updated:

Watch | Jawed Habib Faces Severe Backlash From Citizens Over Spitting Act: 'Grossly Unhygienic'

Jawed Habib was recently seen spitting on a woman named Pooja Gupta's hair during a session in Uttar Pradesh. An official complaint has been registered.

Reacting to the disturbing video of a prominent hairstylist, Jawed Habib, who was seen spitting on a woman named Pooja Gupta's hair, citizens have called out the act and described it as 'disgusting'. Recently, the hairstylist sparked controversy after his shocking video went viral on the internet. The video showed him spitting on a woman's hair during a training seminar. The incident is said to be of a training seminar that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and the hairstylist is seen spitting on the woman's head in front of a crowd, by saying that her hair is dry.

 

Jawed Habib spits on woman's hair:

Citizens react to the viral video:

'Grossly unhygienic & yikes!' says a Twitter user:

Another user asked, 'how can I unsee this video?'

'WE BOYCOTT JAVED HABIB,' wrote a Twitteri:

Meanwhile, several other users asked to boycott the hairdresser and asked him to apologise to the woman for his behaviour. 

UP Police registers case against Jawed Habib

A case has been registered against the celebrity hairstylist for humiliating a woman during a training seminar in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Arpit Vijayvargiya, SP City, Muzaffarnagar informed the matter is being investigated by the local police and necessary actions will be taken:

Reacting to his own actions, Habib was also seen suggesting that hairstylists can use 'saliva in case they don't have water in their salon.' However, this did not go well with the netizens and he has been receiving heavy backlash ever since the video surfaced on the internet. The woman from the incident identified as Pooja Gupta who came to participate in the seminar has lodged an official complaint with the Muzaffarnagar police against Habib for being subjected to the humiliating incident and for allegedly mocking her for asking questions during the session. 

Following the incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) also took cognizance of the situation and urged Uttar Pradesh to take necessary actions against him. In a letter written to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, it asked for investigating the veracity of the viral video and taking appropriate action.

