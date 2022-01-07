Jawed Habib Row: Case Registered Against Hairstylist For Spitting On Woman's Hair

After the prominent hairstylist, Jawed Habib sparked controversy for spitting on a woman's head while styling her hair during a training seminar, a case has been registered against him in Muzaffarnagar. The news was confirmed by the Muzaffarnagar Police stating that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections at Mansurpur Police Station on the complaint filed.

Police further revealed that they were proceeding with the case as per procedures. Muzaffarnagar Police took o their official Twitter handle and replied to a tweet by National Commission for Women after they stated that they had taken cognizance of the incident.

Jawed Habib spitting on woman

Pooja Gupta, who attended the seminar of Jawed Habib filed a complaint against the hairstylist for spitting on her head and humiliating her in public. She even spoke to the media and said that when she asked questions in the seminar, Habib answered by saying that he runs 900 salons whereas she runs only one. She then added how in order to humiliate her further, Habib called her on stage and spit on her hair.

The hairstylist immediately faced backlash from the netizens the moment his video surfaced on the internet. The complaint was lodged against him after Habib issued an apology by posting a video of himself on social media with a caption, "Sorry...I mean it." He stated in the video, "Some sessions are too long, and we need to do such things to make sessions hilarious. Still, if somebody is hurt, please accept my apologies."

This is Javed Habeeb... Spitting instead of using water... absolutely horrible 🤮🤬 pic.twitter.com/8s7xaE8qfO — Kungfu Pande 🇮🇳2.0 (@pb3060) January 5, 2022

Image: @pb3060/Twitter