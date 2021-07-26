Jay Brewer Says 'Armadillo Reminds Me Of Pokemon'; Shares Video On Instagram

Recently, a Reptile Zoo Founder, Jay Brewer, took to his official Instagram handle and shared an interesting video of 'Armadillos', an animal found mostly in central and south America. The video is so cute and hilarious that it can instantly light up your mood as he compares the adorable animal with the Pokemon Pikachu. Brewer captioned the video as, "Armadillos are such interesting animals, it kinda reminds me of a Pokemon."

During childhood, children were obsessed with the animated series Pokemon. It looked like a yellow furball, just like the curled Armadillo in the video. Netizens showered their love and made the video a sensational hit. It has more than three lakh likes and a plethora of comments. A user remained perplexed after watching the video and wrote, "Wow! I thought that was corn." While other users praised the animal and agreed with Jay Brewer that it looks like Pokemon. Have a look at the video:

Dehydrated Armadillo video went viral in 2020

In June 2020, With soya bean farming leaving patches of once green fields pale, and newly uncovered earth destroying the habitat for rare species in Brazil, footage of an exhausted and dehydrated armadillo that fled from degraded land on a forlorn highway where it drank water from a truck’s flowing pipe has disheartened the internet. Shared on Twitter by Science girl, the 50-second clip was shot by Caio Borges in which the feeble, thirsty creature desperately drank water flowing from the lorry pipe onto a dusty, muddy ground.

I just managed to find this armadillos’ story. Caio Borges found this little sweet thing exhausted and dehydrated. hundreds of these dispossessed creatures have been forced to live in deforested areas left desolated by intense soya bean farming.



🎥 https://t.co/uhb0FBlIc8 pic.twitter.com/1ryLSoR4Tp — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) June 9, 2020

As per reports, the tiny scaled animal was a victim of the growing capitalism of soya bean farming in Cerrado, Brazil that deforested its home clean putting the small creature at risk with nowhere to go. He was spotted limping alongside a dirt track by a man loading the truck. Borges was stockpiling grain from a farm to head to Campo Novo do Parceis in mid-west Brazil with his brother when he noticed the small brown-colored animal lost, walking slowly in the middle of the highway that often has speeding trucks. The animal looked like it had been roaming for a long while as it looked tired, hungry, and exhausted, according to Borges.

With the creature suddenly looking towards Borges with hope, as per his statement, he felt like the tiny armadillo was asking for help. Therefore, the man directed jutted pipe at the creature as it placed its small head under the guzzling water and touched its feet in the pool, and slurped some water.

(IMAGE: JAYPREHISTORICPETS/INSTA)

