Jay Kotak, the co-business head of Kotak Mahindra Bank's 811 initiative and son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, on Monday shared his travails during his recent visit to the USA. Kotak, who went to the US to attend a fifth-year reunion at Harvard Business School, was annoyed with long queues, flight delays and a stretch of hours at the Boston airport. He informed on his Twitter handle that there were five hours of the line for check-in.

"In the US for my Harvard 5th year reunion. A nation in decay. Inflation is perceptible. Cities are dirtier. Every day, gun violence headlines. Airport lines, flight delays, stretch for hours. Average person is pessimistic. Flying to India feels like returning to a better place," Jay Kotak tweeted.

"This is Boston Airport. 5 hour line to check-in," he added in another tweet.

'India works'

Furthermore, Jay Kotak commended Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for handling more passengers than Boston with 'fewer' lines and clean premises.

"Mumbai airport handles MORE passengers than Boston. Yet, there are few lines. All counters are staffed, the airport is new and clean. Flights are cheaper. India works," he said.

Several netizens agreed with Kotalk's opinion. A Twitter user responded to Kotak's post by writing, "I was in US last month. Subway stations in Manhattan were very old, poorly lit, no escalators, nowhere close to our metro. Out of 4 domestic flights I took, 2 cancelled, no proper reason shared even after asking. Yellow cab drivers behaviour worse than Delhi auto."

Another netizen said, "Exactly. I travelled today. Took us 3 hours to clear immigration. Missed connecting flight. Took us 4 hours of running around to get new flights. Top it up - 1 hour check in line for hotel at 8 pm!! This is an easy problem to solve."

Another user stated that the coming decade belongs to India. "Wow...I feel proud of my country. Jai Hind," the user tweeted.

It is pertinent to note that Mumbai Aiport is the second busiest airport in India in terms of total and international passenger traffic after Delhi. It was the 14th busiest airport in Aisa and the 41st busiest airport in the world in 2019. Mumbai airport is also the second businest airport in terms of cargo traffic.

