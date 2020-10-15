Man Uses JCB Loader To Scratch Itchy Back In Hilarious Video, Internet Divided

A hilarious footage of a man getting his itching back scratched with a front end loader has stunned the internet. In a 41 second footage that emerged online, the uneasy man is seen struggling to relieve the itch occurring on his back with a piece of cloth. He then stands in front of a JCB at a construction site, asking for help. The driver inside the cabin of the large front end loader understands the signals and starts operating the bucket in an up-and-down tilt on the man’s back. The man bends over as the JCB runs the humungous bucket on his itchy back to provide him relaxation.

Internet, meanwhile, stood divided as it launched an outpouring in the comments thread, some condemning the irresponsible man’s behaviour while others, on a lighter note, laughing it off. “No one should support things like this because they don't know the value of life,” a commenter pointed out, clarifying that the act could result in an injury. “Please send the MVD. As soon as possible,” one other said, making laughter emoticons, adding that the driver seated in the JCB will have to “run a lot”. “But this is very itching,” the third joked, acknowledging the man’s ordeal. Several others responded with comical memes on the footage.

Read Video: Trump Shakes A Leg At Campaign Rallies, Netizens Say 'dance Like Nobody's Dying'

Read: ‘Indian Tesla’: Driverless Fiat With Man On Passenger Seat Leaves Netizens Baffled | WATCH

JCB went 'haywire'

While the man in the video seemingly enjoyed his scratching session, owing to a carefully operating driver, several mishaps with respect to the earthmover have hit the headlines in the past. For instance, in a video that emerged online a few weeks ago, a JCB lost control and went haywire on the road as it almost had a head-on with a speeding Mahindra Bolero. While the driver managed to bring the terrifying situation under control the JCB had almost run over a biker who had a narrow escape with the elephantine vehicle.

Read: IPhone 12 Memes: Netizens React By Saying It Is 'Just Like IPhone 5'; Have A Look

Read: Cat Gets Protective As Human Tries To Snatch Its Kitten, Netizens Hail 'momma's Love'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.