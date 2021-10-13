Jeff Bezos Sends His Childhood Star Trek Toys To Space; Netizens Call It 'incredible'

Founder and executive chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos has shared the photographs of his childhood artworks on Instagram. Netizens appreciate him for keeping it for such a long time. This came after Bezos shared a picture with Star Trek actor William Shatner hours before the latter was set to enter space on October 13. In the Instagram post, Bezos revealed that he had made a tricorder and communicator to play Star Trek with his friends when he was nine years old. Also, he said that being a big fan of the series himself, the 90-year-old actor promised him to carry Bezos' childhood artwork to space. Have a look at Jeff Bezos post:

Netizens react to Bezos' post:

Sharing a humorous post on Instagram, he wrote, "I made these tricorders and communicator to play Star Trek with my friends when I was 9 years old, and my incredible mom saved them for 48 years. She dug them up this past week, and @WilliamShatner has agreed to take them up into space for me tomorrow. Please don’t judge me for the artwork. Thank you, Bill!"

Meanwhile, netizens praised the mother of Bezos for keeping the artwork safe for such a long time. "That’s an incredible story. Kudos to you, your mom and Mr. Shatner. May the flight be a successful one tomorrow!" wrote an Instagram user. "When you dream it and work hard for it, you will get it!" wrote another user. "Great people do great things #idol @jeffbezos," wrote the third user. "Whooooa, I don’t even have anything left for my momma to dig up," wrote the fourth user.

Know more about Blue Origin

Notably, actor and director William Shatner was one of four people slated to blast off in the space company Blue Origin's latest rocket launch. Blue Origin's last manned flight lasted 11 minutes in space which also had four crew members including Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark Bezos. Interestingly, last time Bezos flew with another senior citizen crew member Wally Funk, who was 82 years old. Besides, the fourth crew member was18-year-old Oliver Daemen, who made it to space due to a last-minute schedule conflict of an auction winner who had won the seat for $28 million, reported Space.Com.

Image: Instagram/Jeff Bezos/AP