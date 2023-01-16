Jelly Weds Tommy: Dogs Get Hitched In A Grand Ceremony Following All Indian Rituals| Watch

Wedding bells rang in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Saturday when locals set out on a mission to hold nuptials for two dogs, binding their love together for eternity. On Saturday, seven-month-old female dog Jelly got hitched to Tommy as their owners and other people at the day wedding danced to the beats of drums.

According to ANI, the wedding witnessed the four-legged bride and groom being adorned with garlands and later taking traditional pheras to seal the deal. The wedding occurred on January 14 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. Jelly and her owner Dr Ramprakash Singh left their home in Tikri Raipur to reach the wedding venue in Sukhravali village, which is home to Tommy, the pet dog of former Sukhravali village head Dinesh Chaudhary.

#WATCH | A male dog, Tommy and a female dog, Jaily were married off to each other in UP's Aligarh yesterday; attendees danced to the beats of dhol pic.twitter.com/9NXFkzrgpY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2023

How was the wedding held?

The wedding started with attendees applying tilak to Tommy’s forehead, followed by a Baraat procession. After the rituals, the dog duo was "served dishes, prepared with desi ghee." "On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we organised the wedding. Desi Ghee food was also distributed among the neighbourhood dogs. We spent around Rs 40,000-45,000 for it," said Tommy’s owner. To top it all off, the wedding concluded with a Vidai ceremony.

A video shared of the wedding festivities on social media has garnered more than 33,000 views and several comments. Reacting to it, one Twitter user wrote, “Cant make this stuff up.” Another user quipped “Incredible India.” A third user said, “And they lived happily after....World should know how rich this country is where people can afford pets marriages.”