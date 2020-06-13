Jhansi Police Reveal Why Gym Equipment Was Moving On Its Own; Watch

After a viral video showing gym equipment moving on its own in a playground fueled rumours of paranormal activity and 'Jhansi Ghost' became famous, Jhansi Police went to inspect the site and revealed ‘the truth’ on June 13. Not only did they elaborate that equipment was moving vigorously because of the excessive amount of grease but the police authorities criticised all the people for generating “fake news” of the video.

The Jhansi Police elaborated in the video that those machines in the ground were greased and therefore, once they are moved, they remain in a state of motion for a prolonged period of time. The authorities also ensured that it was not haunted and appealed to the public to not adhere to the rumours of ‘fitness ghost’ in the city. The entire inquiry was led by Deputy Superintendent Jhansi Sangram Singh, who was lauded by additional superintendent of police, Rahul Srivastav.

The video:

The truth:

‘First time in history’

While many still joked about the machines moving because of “Bhooth”, one of the Twitter users also said that such severe greasing happened for the first time in history. Many internet users said that their myth of ‘Mr India’ trying to be fit in Jhansi was more adventurous than the truth which Jhansi Police declared. Many posted laughing emoticons under the video by the police authorities and tagged their friends who had previously shared the video of machines moving on their own. Few of the netizens thanked the Jhansi Police for their swift action and "busting" the myth.

Esi greecing ?? First time in history 😂 — Shubham Rawat (@Shubham39126033) June 13, 2020

